Investors summit will be a milestone for state, says MP CM Chouhan
Insaan should remain Insaan': Kapil Sibal's dig at Bhagwat's remarks

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a swipe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's "Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan" remark

Topics
Kapil Sibal | Rajya Sabha | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kapil Sibal on Mohan Bhagwat's statement
Kapil Sibal on Mohan Bhagwat's statement

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a swipe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's "Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan" remark, saying he agreed with that but "Insaan (human beings) should remain Insaan".

Bhagwat has said Muslims have nothing to fear in India, but they must abandon their "boisterous rhetoric of supremacy".

In an interview to Organiser and Panchjanya, Bhagwat said, "The simple truth is this, Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan. There is no harm to the Muslims living today in Bharat... Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy."

"We are of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land, and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone is wrong; we are different, therefore we will continue to be so; we cannot live together; they (Muslims) must abandon this narrative. In fact, all those who live here whether a Hindu or a communist must give up this logic," the RSS chief said.

Reacting to the remarks, Sibal said on Twitter, "Bhagwat: 'Hindusthan should should remain Hindusthan', Agree.But: Insaan should remain Insaan."

Bhagwat also said the new-found aggression among Hindus the world over was due to an awakening in the society that has been at war for over 1,000 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 11:45 IST

