JUST IN
ISRO conducts Rail Track Rocket Sled deployment tests of Gaganyaan Pilot
LIVE: Manik Saha stakes claim to form BJP govt for second term in Tripura
Shekhawat records statement before court in defamation case against Raj CM
Delhi court grants 4-day interim bail to Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar
Peak power demand in Delhi likely to reach 8,000 MW in late June-July
Indian Railways to run 491 trips of 196 special trains during Holi
Delhi international airport among cleanest in Asia-Pacific, says ACI
Migrants leaving TN for festivals in north, not due to attacks: Industry
Uttar Pradesh govt looks to double millet area to 2.5 mn hectares
Over 5,500 dog bite cases a day in 2022, though lower than pre-Covid count
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
ISRO conducts Rail Track Rocket Sled deployment tests of Gaganyaan Pilot
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Steps initiated for financial stability of Energy Department: Bommai

he said, "Both the Energy and Transport Departments are in losses due to subsidies, and two committees have been constituted to suggest measures to strengthen them economically"

Topics
Karnataka | energy department | Basavaraj Somappa Bommai

ANI 

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka CM
Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said several steps are taken for the financial stability of the Energy Department by checking losses in power generation, transmission, and distribution.

The CM inaugurated the office buildings in Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Ramanagar, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Kolar, Chikballapur, and Davangere districts in the BESCOM limits, and laying the foundation for several programs here on Monday.

After the inauguration, he said, "Both the Energy and Transport Departments are in losses due to subsidies, and two committees have been constituted to suggest measures to strengthen them economically. Necessary steps will be initiated as per the reporters of the committees. Despite being a Rs 16,000 crore power subsidy, still, the ESCOMS are in losses. In the last one and a half years, Rs 9,000 crore has been given to the energy sector, besides special funds for the ESCOMS and Karnataka Power Corporation Limited."

"Rs 2500 crore profit has been made from the effective maintenance and preparedness during summer, power general and storage, and selling the additional power. Quality service is provided to all kinds of consumers including farmers, industrialists, and street vendors. A large number of transformers are kept ready due to the onset of the summer season," BOmmai added.

Stating that the scientific estimation of loss is required, Bommai said, "Power politics has been going on and suffered huge losses due to the mixing of foreign coal with domestic coal that made the coal nonusable. Without an energy policy, the Energy Department was used for political power for political reasons and made the sector incur huge losses. This kind of loss should not happen. The need of the hour is to scientifically calculate the losses in the energy sector to initiate reforms."

"40 units of power are given free of cost to the poor under the 'Kuteera Jyoti' and 'Bhagya Jyoti' schemes. Usually, around 60-70 units of power are used by domestic consumers then what is the meaning of announcing giving 200 units of power free of cost? Power politics must not be played in the energy sector as it is nothing but cheating people," the CM added.

Rs 3,000 crore for KPTCL

The Karnataka Chief Minister further stated that the Government of India is giving a subsidy for solar IP sets.

He said, "In this budget, Rs 3000 crore has been transferred to the KPTCL towards uninterrupted power transmission. The staff and employees must work with much more dedication. The government will take steps for the revision of the salaries of the KPTCL employees. Let there be good works through the Center of Excellence centres and the use of human resources along with technology. Linemen are the most powerful persons in the energy department."

Highlighting that Karnataka has been at the forefront of solar power, he said, "The first power generation in Asia happened in Karnataka. Following constant demand, hydel power was slowly replaced by thermal power. Now, solar power and wind power, which are people-friendly, are gaining popularity. The demand and supply can be maintained in case of increasing power generation. The state can generate 30,000 MW of power but cannot store it. So, there is an excessive dependency on traditional power generation. Following the success of SCADA-1, the government has given permission for SCAD-2 and efficiency will improve with degradation. Steps have been taken to increase renewable energy and increase pump storage capacity. The Sharavathi scheme has been taken under the Pump Storage scheme."

Energy Minister V.Sunil Kumar, MLA and Chief Whip Satish Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary Kapil Mohan, BESCOM MD Mahantesh Bilagi, and others were present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 09:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.