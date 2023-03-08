JUST IN
India, Australia agree on education qualification recognition mechanism
New health programme 'Arogya Mahila' launched for women in Telangana
Women govt employees in MP to get additional seven-day casual leave
Sebi extends timeline until March 15 for comments on ESG rating norms
Plastic not to be dumped at Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi: Kerala govt
Maharashtra's new women's policy to be rolled out during Budget session
All-women crews of Central Railway operate Deccan Queen, Mumbai local
Crypto exchanges, intermediaries need to perform KYC of clients, users
Study by AIIMS-Gorakhpur reveals relation of smoke, severity of Covid-19
Women have played important role in nation building: HP Dy CM Agnihotri
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
TMC to raise Adani issue, price rise in 2nd leg of Budget Session: O'Brien
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Uzbek national trying to smuggle medicines worth Rs 89L held at IGI Airport

The official added that the passenger has committed offence punishable under Sections 132 and 135 of the Customs Act

Topics
Uzbekistan | Medicines | Smuggling

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Medicines, Pharma

An Uzbek national was held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly attempting to smuggle medicines worth over Rs 89 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

A Customs official said that they got a tip-off about the accused and a team was ready to nab him at the airport. The accused had come to board a flight when he was intercepted based on profiling intelligence.

"The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of 20,050 strips of Mesopril Kit containing five tablets each and 60 bottles of GC Gold Label powder worth Rs 89,64,409," the official said.

The official added that the passenger has committed offence punishable under Sections 132 and 135 of the Customs Act.

"The passenger was placed under arrest before being sent to 14-day judicial custody," the official added.

Mesopril Kit is used for the medical termination of intrauterine pregnancy up to 63 days of gestation.

--IANS

atk/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uzbekistan

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 23:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU