JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi invokes Gita, says Congress is doing 'tapasya' unlike BJP
Assam CM accuses Left of distorting history, making it a tale of defeats
New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today
Over 96% of TMC's income came from electoral bonds in 2021-22: Audit report
Colourful processions mark Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Karnal
Asaduddin Owaisi registered as voter in 2 places against EC rules: Congress
Govt fully prepared to conduct caste census, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Rahul will be invited for 'darshan' at Ram temple in Ayodhya: Fadnavis
Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra beyond politics, says Kamal Haasan
Centre should change its attitude towards cooperative banks: Sharad Pawar
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Rahul Gandhi invokes Gita, says Congress is doing 'tapasya' unlike BJP
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM Modi never held single press conference in nine years, says Kavitha

Stating that a leader should be transparent and responsible, Kavitha said the Prime Minister should be invited to 'Meet the Press' and added "we are with you and let's question him and see"

Topics
Narendra Modi | Press conference | TRS

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter K. Kavitha (Photo: ANI)
Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter K. Kavitha (Photo: ANI)

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC in Telangana K Kavitha on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not holding a single press conference in the last nine years.

Addressing the second state-level conference of Telangana Union of Working Journalists at Patancheru near here, Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the Prime Minister has so far "avoided" any direct interaction with journalists but gives select interviews.

"Our misfortune is such that in the last nine years the Prime Minister has never held a open press conference once. As far as I know no journalist asked him any question. Because he (Modi) gives interviews to a select few. But, here (in Telangana) our Chief Minister conducts press conference with 300 to 350 journalists and answers the questions raised by reporters," she said.

Stating that a leader should be transparent and responsible, Kavitha said the Prime Minister should be invited to 'Meet the Press' and added "we are with you and let's question him and see".

The former MP from Nizamabad further claimed that the situation has become such that when "we leaders ask question then it is dubbed as political. But when you journalists ask questions it will be neutral and it will be that of people".

She demanded Modi to grant funds for the welfare of journalists on par with the measures being initiated by the Telangana government.

Kavitha said the Telangana government was giving utmost priority to issues of journalists. The government had granted funds of Rs 100 crore for welfare of journalists in the State, but the Centre had never even worried about journalists, she alleged.

Expressing concern over the "disappearance" of investigative journalism, she also sought to know an example of investigative journalism in the country and added "let it be on our own government...(there is) no problem".

According to Kavitha, some media organisations, which had no recognition, were at the forefront of spreading misleading news against the Telangana government.

Telangana Minister V Srinivas Goud, MLA Kranti Kiran, Media Academy Chairman Allam Narayana and several delegates from various states attended the conference.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 19:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU