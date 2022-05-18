Explain 'no action' against Kamra: Child rights body summons Twitter exec

-
The country's apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned Twitter India's communications director on Wednesday for not submitting an action taken report against comedian Kunal Kamra for posting a "doctored" video of a boy singing a patriotic song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Germany visit earlier this month.
On May 5, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had sought action against Kamra for tweeting the "doctored" video.
The Commission has now asked Director, Twitter Communications India, to appear on Wednesday with the details of the action taken report.
"A letter in this regard was sent to your good offices dated 05.05.2022 calling for an ATR (action taken report) in the instant complaint within 7 days or receipt of the letter.
"However, no such ATR has been yet received by the Commission," the NCPCR said in the letter sent on Tuesday.
Kamra had shared the purported video of Modi's interaction in Germany with the child but he replaced the song that the boy sang -- 'Janmabhoomi Bharat' -- with "Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain", a Bollywood song about price rise.
