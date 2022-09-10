Exports of products from UP under ODOP scheme record significant rise

Indigenous crafts and products manufactured at a district level in under the flagship 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme have generated huge demands even outside the country in the past few years.

Government data said that the total value of of ODOP products from the state increased from Rs 58,000 crore in FY17-18 to Rs 96,000 crore in FY21-22.

The government of identified the indigenous crafts and products being manufactured at a district level under its flagship ODOP program.

Officials said that the state undertook diagnostic studies of these manufacturing clusters, identifying their strengths and formulating strategic interventions for mitigation of on ground challenges.

District Export Action Plans have been prepared with the objective of placing each district of on the global trade map and increasing their contribution in the state's .

"Handicrafts and handlooms, Ready-made garments, Textile articles, Engineering goods, Leather goods, Footwear, Carpets & durries, Sports goods, Toys, Wooden articles, Ceramics, Glass articles, Food processing and Agri-based products are the key contributors to Uttar Pradesh's ODOP exports," said a senior official.

Besides, the percentage contribution of ODOP products is estimated to be approximately 62 per cent in Uttar Pradesh's overall .

However, the low average value of exports is largely because of the Covid-19 pandemic induced disruptions in global supply chains.

"With the continued efforts of the exporters, industry associations and the government, it is envisaged that the percentage share of ODOP products may recover from the pandemic induced slowdown and further cross the targeted 70 per cent contribution in exports in the next 1-2 years," said a senior official.

On August 29, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal praised Uttar Pradesh for the ODOP initiative and said that the rest of the states should also learn.

Appreciating the unprecedented contribution of Uttar Pradesh in promoting ODOPs, Goyal said that all the 75 districts of the state, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have set an example for others in this context.

"The efforts made by the state government are visible on the ground today. Through the success of ODOP scheme in UP we can see how much potential is there in this scheme. Yogi Adityanath and his entire team deserves congratulations for this wonderful work."

