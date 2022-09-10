Land grabbers target ancestral property of UK Home Secy in Goa's Assagao

-
-
Land grabbers in Goa have targeted an ancestral property belonging to Christie Fernandes, father of the new British Home Secretary Suella Braverman, a top police official told IANS.
An SIT headed by Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan was formed in July this year to look into complaints with regard to illegal land grabbing and conversion.
Since its formation, the SIT has received many complaints.
Valsan confirmed to IANS that Goa Police have received a complaint from Christie Fernandes in regards to grabbing of his ancestral property in Assagao.
The SIT has registered an FIR after receiving the complaint.
Sources said that Fernandes, an Indian-origin resident of the UK, complained to the Goa Police after he came to know that the SIT was formed to probe land grabbing cases.
He has addressed complaints to the Chief Minister, the Director General of Police and the NRI Commissioner, Goa.
Sources informed that the property belongs to Fernandes and other co-owners.
The FIR has been registered under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.
As the land grabbers have targeted properties of people living abroad, the SIT has urged people to recheck their records if the land is still in their possession, else they can file a complain.
First Published: Sat, September 10 2022. 13:21 IST