Extortion case: Court extends Sachin Waze's police custody till Nov 13

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Tauktae: Mumbai airport to remain shut till 6 pm due to cyclone alert
IPL 2021: Check Mumbai Indians' full schedule and players list here
'Chawl' revamp to slash Central Mumbai realty prices by up to 25%
Cyclone Tauktae: No Covid-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai on Monday too
-
A court here on Saturday extended till November 13 the police custody of dismissed assistant police inspector (API) Sachin Waze in an extortion case registered against him at the Goregaon police station in the city.
The Mumbai Police's crime branch had taken Waze's custody on November 1 based on the complaint filed by builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agrawal, in which former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh is also an accused.
Waze was produced before a holiday court on Saturday as his remand expired. Police sought an extension of his custody for seven days for further probe, which was allowed by the court till November 13.
Waze was in judicial custody after his arrest in March by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the 'Antilia' bomb scare and businessman Mansukh Hiran murder case.
Agrawal had alleged that the accused extorted Rs 9 lakh from him for not conducting a raid on two bars and restaurants, which he ran in partnership, and also forced him to buy two smartphones worth around Rs 2.92 lakh for them.
The alleged incident occurred between January 2020 and March 2021, police had said.
Accordingly, the case was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 384 and 385 (both pertaining to extortion) and 34 (common intention) against the six accused.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU