Fadnavis back as Maharashtra CM as Ajit Pawar stuns NCP, Sena, Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, stunned their political adversaries on Saturday morning by installing a Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra, supported by the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP)

While it is advantage BJP, given that the Assembly speaker will be from the party with the power to take decisions on the applicability of the anti-defection law, the political impasse is set to continue in the state, at least till the floor test in the Assembly, slated for November 30.

The Sena-NCP-Congress combine on Saturday night filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governor’s decision and demanded an immediate floor test to avoid “further horse trading”. Hearing of the plea is scheduled to commence at 11:30 am on Sunday, said Sunil Fernandes, lawyer of the three parties.

Confusion also persisted over how many of the party’s legislators supported Ajit.

At least seven of the nearly dozen who attended the oath-taking ceremony at the Mumbai Raj Bhavan at 7.30 am, seemingly returned by evening to the faction that his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar leads.

The has 54 MLAs, including Ajit. Sharad Pawar exuded confidence that his MLAs would stick by him, and Fadnavis’ government would fail the floor test.





Pawar added that his MLAs would rather face disqualification than support the Fadnavis-led government.

MLAs of NCP’s ally Congress may be flown to Jaipur on Sunday to ward off any poaching bid, a party leader said on Saturday night.

Sources in the BJP, hinting that the Speaker of the Assembly would be from the party, were confident of passing the floor test.

They said Ajit was the legislature party chief and it was unlikely that the MLAs would risk disqualification by defying the party whip.

They also said all the MLAs did not need to attend the ceremony in person, and it sufficed that Ajit submitted the letter of support signed by all the MLAs. Pawar senior said the letter of support was for the proposed Sena-led coalition government, which his nephew had since he heads the legislature party.

Sharad Pawar said he was not aware if his nephew decided to support the BJP out of the fear of the Enforcement Directorate. Ajit is named in the multi-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam. He rejected speculation that Ajit “betrayed” him because of the power struggle with Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule. Sharad Pawar said his daughter was not interested in state politics.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, without mentioning Pawar senior by name but alluding to his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week in the capital, alleged the chief not just knew of his nephew’s plans, but is a party to it.

“Some leaders of the NCP met with the PM and Amit Shah. The purpose (of the meeting) was stated to be to discuss issues concerning rain-hit farmers. Two days ago, Maharashtra governor announced compensation to farmers. The perception that something was fishy started developing from the point (Pawar-Modi) meet),” Ambedkar said.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala termed it a “black chapter” in India’s history, accusing the BJP of acting as a “contract killer” of democracy and the governor proving to be BJP chief Amit Shah’s “hitman”. However, there were fears in the party that some of its MLAs might also defect.



The BJP defended the government formation as the need of the time and vindication of the people’s mandate. The PM congratulated Fadnavis and Ajit in a tweet.

To questions whether the cabinet approved revocation of the President’s rule, home ministry officials said the government invoked special provisions of the Constitution. President Ram Nath Kovind signed the proclamation for revocation of the central rule and a gazette notification to this effect was issued at 5.47 am.

A senior home ministry official said the approval was given by the central government by invoking a special provision of The Government of India (Transaction of Business) Rules which gives the prime minister special powers. The Rule 12 says: "Departure from Rules.- The Prime Minister may, in any case or classes of cases, permit or condone a departure from these rules, to the extent he deems necessary". The prime minister gave this approval, which acts as post-facto approval of the Union Cabinet, the official said.