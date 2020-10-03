Fadnavis requests Maha CM to prevent Remdesivir's hoarding, black marketing

-
-
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and requested him to prevent hoarding and black marketing of life-saving Remdesivir injection for COVID-19 patients.
The BJP leader stated that Maharashtra is seeing an average rise of around 20,000 coronavirus cases and 450 deaths due to infection every day.
"The state is witnessing a scarcity of Remdesivir injection. Due to this, high demand and unavailability of the injection are making the situation worse for poor people," Fadnavis stated.
Maharashtra reported 15,591 new COVID-19 cases, 424 deaths and 13,294 discharges on Friday.
The total cases in the state rise to 14,16,513, including 2,60,876 active cases, 37,480 deaths, 11,17,720 discharges, according to the Public Health Department, Maharashtra.
