Fadnavis requests Maha CM to prevent Remdesivir's hoarding, black marketing

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Minister and requested him to prevent hoarding and black marketing of life-saving Remdesivir injection for COVID-19 patients.

The BJP leader stated that Maharashtra is seeing an average rise of around 20,000 cases and 450 deaths due to infection every day.

"The state is witnessing a scarcity of Remdesivir injection. Due to this, high demand and unavailability of the injection are making the situation worse for poor people," Fadnavis stated.

Maharashtra reported 15,591 new COVID-19 cases, 424 deaths and 13,294 discharges on Friday.

The total cases in the state rise to 14,16,513, including 2,60,876 active cases, 37,480 deaths, 11,17,720 discharges, according to the Public Health Department, Maharashtra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)