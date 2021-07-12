Failure by numerical models in prediction of monsoon over Delhi rare: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
Monsoon forecasting: Is it like predicting the unpredictable for IMD?
Monsoon to revive from July 8, may hit Delhi around July 11: Official
Weekend Covid curfew lifted from eight districts, restrictions eased in J-K
India faced 117 cyclones from 1970-2019, over 40,000 lives lost: Study
-
As rains continued to play truant in Delhi, the India Meteorological Department on Monday said the failure of numerical models in predicting the monsoon advance over the capital this time is "rare and uncommon".
The weather department said its latest model analysis had indicated that moist easterly winds in lower level from the Bay of Bengal would spread into northwest India covering Punjab and Haryana by July 10, leading to advance of monsoon and increase in rainfall activity over the region, including Delhi, from July 10 onwards.
Accordingly, the moist easterly winds have spread into northwest India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.
These moisture-laden winds have led to an increase in cloudiness and relative humidity. It also led to revival of monsoon over the region and occurrence of fairly widespread or widespread rainfall activity over east Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and scattered rainfall over Punjab and west Rajasthan, it said.
However, it did not cause significant rainfall activity over Delhi even though there was rainfall activity over neighbouring places around Delhi. Such type of failure by numerical models in prediction of monsoon advance over Delhi is rare and uncommon, the IMD said.
The IMD is monitoring the situation continuously and will provide regular updates on the advance of monsoon into remaining parts of northwest India, including Delhi, the statement read.
Southwest Monsoon rains reached the desert district of Jaisalmer and Ganganagar, its last outposts, on Monday, but gave Delhi and parts of Haryana a miss.
It rained in the periphery of Delhi -- Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and Karnal in Haryana -- but clouds hovered over the national capital, without giving any relief from the heat.
The rains also covered west Rajasthan, Punjab and other parts of Haryana.
In 2002, monsoon reached Delhi on July 19. This is the most-delayed monsoon in the city since then.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU