Fake TRP scam: Names of two more channels crop up during probe

-
ALSO READ
Private firm to pay Chhattisgarh for sourcing biological raw material
ECG feature in Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 receives final approval in Japan
One TV channel per class announced to complement digital education
India's first CRISPR Covid-19 test approved for use
ICMR has supplied Delhi labs material for 470,000 RT-PCR tests so far
-
The names of two more TV channels
have surfaced during the investigation of alleged fake Television Rating Points (TRP) scam, police said on Wednesday.
While one is a news channel, the other one is an entertainment channel, the official said.
"During the investigation, it came to light that these two channels were also involved in fixing the TRP by paying money to households for watching them," he said.
"While investigating the fake TRP racket, the police have added fresh sections of IPC, including 174, 179, 201, 204," he said.
According to the official, the police had earlier registered an offence under section 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120(B), 34 of IPC in the case, he said adding the crime branch submitted the letter to the court about adding new sections.
Earlier three channels, including Republic TV, was found allegedly involved in the TRP racket.
Meanwhile the probe team on Wednesday once again recorded statements of Republic TV CFO S Sundaram and executive editor Niranjan Narayanswami, he said.
The alleged fake TRP scam came to light when ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint with the police through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain channels were rigging TRP numbers to lure advertisers.
It was alleged that some families at whose houses meters for collecting data of viewership were installed were being bribed to tune into a particular channel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU