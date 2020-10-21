Press Association condemns sealing of newspaper office in Srinagar

-
The Press Association on Wednesday condemned the "abrupt sealing" of the Srinagar office of Kashmir Times newspaper and demanded its immediate opening.
Authorities on Monday sealed the office of the prominent Jammu and Kashmir daily that was allotted to it in a government building, with the newspaper owners claiming that the due process of law was not followed.
The Estates Department sealed the office of Kashmir Times at Srinagar's Press Enclave.
In a statement, the Press Association condemned the "abrupt sealing" of the Srinagar office of the daily by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.
"According to Anuradha Bhasin, the executive editor of the newspaper, no notice was given for the sealing," the Press Association statement said.
It quoted Bhasin as saying the government was "targeting her" for speaking against the administration and moving the Supreme Court against media restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre abrogated the erstwhile state's special status under Article 370 in August 2019.
The Press Association demands immediate opening of the Kashmir Times office to allow the journalists to carry on their professional duty, the statement said.
"At the same time the state administration should bring the 'erring' officials to book. Law of the land should take its own course and a renowned newspaper office should not be sealed in this way," it said.
The Press Association is a media body of accredited journalists.
The English daily is headquartered in Jammu and is published from both the regions of the Union Territory.
