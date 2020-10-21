Sisodia asks labour dept to install CCTV cameras, check activities of touts

Deputy Chief Minister on Wednesday directed officials of labour offices to install CCTV cameras, conduct surprise visits, and check activities of touts, a day after he witnessed various "flaws" at the Pushp Vihar office here while inspecting workers registration and verification.

Display Boards outside each labour office would be put up which shall clearly explain the process of registration and verification to construction workers, he directed the labour department officials.

" government will not tolerate any discrepancy which hinders the welfare of construction workers," he warned, asking officials to streamline the registration system, so that no labourer has to pay any money or face difficulty of travelling to offices.

Sisodia had last week taken charge of the labour department and set up a target of registering 10 lakh workers with the Construction Workers Welfare Board so that they can get benefits of various government schemes.

"Sisodia directed the officials to install CCTV cameras inside the office premises, in the corridors and other public gathering areas with live coverage accessed through internet directly inside the office of the deputy chief minister and other labour officials," the statement said.

These steps would help in keeping touts and middlemen who exploit the workers while getting them registered with the board at bay, it said.

Sisodia has also directed commissioner (labour) to take up the matter with the police and Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) to conduct surprise checks to eliminate the operation of middlemen and touts, it added.

