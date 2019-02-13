Fares Of Train 18 slashed: Here's all you need to know

Fares reduced
The Indian railways on Tuesday reduced air-conditioned chair car ticket for a Delhi-Varanasi trip to Rs 1,760 from Rs 1,850, and the executive class fare to Rs 3,310 from Rs 3,520. On the return journey, the chair car ticket would cost Rs 1,700 and the executive car ticket will be priced at Rs 3,260. Both the fares are inclusive of the catering charges.
Meals will not be optional
Meals on board Train 18 will not be optional for passengers as travellers can not opt out of catering services. However, passengers travelling the last leg on the route -- Allahabad to Varanasi -- will have the choice of opting out of the meals provided by the IRCTC, in advance while booking their tickets.
Route
Five star dinner on train
IRCTC has reportedly partnered with restaurant chain Pind Balluchi and The Landmark Hotel to serve food to its passengers onboard Train 18. Desserts such as muffins and doughnuts will also be served to the passengers onboard
Tickets more expensive than Shatabdi
First journey on Feb 15
The semi-high speed train is scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15.
