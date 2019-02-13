JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

CBI grills Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar for fifth-straight day
Business Standard

Fares Of Train 18 slashed: Here's all you need to know

The semi-high speed train is scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Fares reduced

Fares reduced
1 / 6
Train 18

The Indian railways on Tuesday reduced air-conditioned chair car ticket for a Delhi-Varanasi trip to Rs 1,760 from Rs 1,850, and the executive class fare to Rs 3,310 from Rs 3,520. On the return journey, the chair car ticket would cost Rs 1,700 and the executive car ticket will be priced at Rs 3,260. Both the fares are inclusive of the catering charges.

Meals will not be optional

Meals will not be optional
2 / 6
Train 18

Meals on board Train 18 will not be optional for passengers as travellers can not opt out of catering services. However, passengers travelling the last leg on the route -- Allahabad to Varanasi -- will have the choice of opting out of the meals provided by the  IRCTC, in advance while booking their tickets.

Route

Route
3 / 6
Train 18

 

The train will make its journey between New Delhi and Varanasi, covering the 755-km distance in eight hours with stoppages at Kanpur and Prayagraj. It will be the fastest train on the route. 

 

Five star dinner on train

Five star dinner on train
4 / 6
Representative image

IRCTC has reportedly partnered with restaurant chain Pind Balluchi and The Landmark Hotel to serve food to its passengers onboard Train 18. Desserts such as muffins and doughnuts will also be served to the passengers onboard

Tickets more expensive than Shatabdi

Tickets more expensive than Shatabdi
5 / 6
Train 18

 

The chair car fares are 1.4 times the base price of Shatabdi trains running the same distance and the executive class fares are 1.3 times of first class air-conditioned seating in the premium train.

 

First journey on Feb 15

First journey on Feb 15
6 / 6
Train 18

The semi-high speed train is scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15. 


First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 13:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements