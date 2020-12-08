JUST IN
DATA STORY: India's lowest single-day rise in Covid tally since July 10; share of global active cases down at 2%
Business Standard

Farm laws: Delhi police tightens security at borders amid nationwide strike

The Delhi Police beefed up security at all border points and made arrangements to maintain law and order across the city in view of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Police personnel put barricades and stand guards as members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) stage a protest against the new farm laws, at Delhi Noida Border in New Delhi on Saturday.
Police personnel put barricades and stand guards as farmers stage protests at Delhi borders

The Delhi Police on Tuesday beefed up security at all border points and made arrangements to maintain law and order across the city, including market places, in view of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions against the Centre's new agri laws, officials said.

Farmer leaders have said emergency services will be exempted, and appealed to their affiliates to not force anyone to join the shutdown. Protesting farmers will block key roads and occupy toll plazas during their 'chakka jam' protest from 11 am to 3 pm.

"The security across the national capital, especially on bordering areas, has been beefed up," a senior police officer said.

He said there is maximum deployment of Delhi Police personnel in the city to ensure normal movement of people on the roads so that no one faces any kind of inconvenience.

Taking to Twitter, DCP (traffic western range) said, "Tikri, Jharoda Borders, Dhansa are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai Border is open only for light motor vehicle like Cars and two wheelers. Jhatikara Border is open only for two wheeler traffic @dtptraffic."

In another tweet, the police said available open borders to Haryana are Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

On Monday, Bhartiya Kisan Ekta Sangathan president Jagjit singh Dallewala appealed to farmers to maintain peace and not to enter into any scuffle to enforce the bandh.

"The Modi government will have to accept our demands. We want nothing less than withdrawal of the new farm laws," farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said.

First Published: Tue, December 08 2020. 10:28 IST

