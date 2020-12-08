Farm laws: Delhi police tightens security at borders amid nationwide strike

-
ALSO READ
Farmers unions, ministers begin talks on agri laws as protests continue
Delegation of farmers to meet agriculture minister amid agri laws protests
Farmers continue to protest at Delhi borders amid heavy police deployment
Centre pushed us to make stadiums jails amid farmers' protest: Kejriwal
Farmers' protest enters day 12; Singhu border, NH 44 closed for traffic
-
The Delhi Police on Tuesday beefed up security at all border points and made arrangements to maintain law and order across the city, including market places, in view of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions against the Centre's new agri laws, officials said.
Farmer leaders have said emergency services will be exempted, and appealed to their affiliates to not force anyone to join the shutdown. Protesting farmers will block key roads and occupy toll plazas during their 'chakka jam' protest from 11 am to 3 pm.
"The security across the national capital, especially on bordering areas, has been beefed up," a senior police officer said.
He said there is maximum deployment of Delhi Police personnel in the city to ensure normal movement of people on the roads so that no one faces any kind of inconvenience.
Taking to Twitter, DCP (traffic western range) said, "Tikri, Jharoda Borders, Dhansa are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai Border is open only for light motor vehicle like Cars and two wheelers. Jhatikara Border is open only for two wheeler traffic @dtptraffic."
In another tweet, the police said available open borders to Haryana are Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.
On Monday, Bhartiya Kisan Ekta Sangathan president Jagjit singh Dallewala appealed to farmers to maintain peace and not to enter into any scuffle to enforce the bandh.
"The Modi government will have to accept our demands. We want nothing less than withdrawal of the new farm laws," farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU