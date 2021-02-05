Farm laws: Lok Sabha proceedings a washout amid opposition protests

-
Lok Sabha proceedings were a virtual washout on Friday as relentless protest by opposition members against the Centre's three farm laws continued for another day.
Lok Sabha was adjourned first till 6 pm after opposition members disrupted the proceedings demanding repeal of the laws and shouted slogans from the Well of the House.
As soon as the House convened at 4 PM, members from the Congress, Left parties and the DMK rushed to the Well raising slogans against the new laws and holding placards.
Speaker Om Birla continued with the Question Hour with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan responding to supplementary questions on COVID-19 vaccination.
As Opposition members continued to raise slogans, Birla appealed to them to participate in the Question Hour as an important issue related to vaccination was being discussed.
While Congress, DMK and Left members were in the Well, members from the TMC did not participate in raising slogans. Around 4.15 PM, Birla adjourned the House till 6 PM.
With no letup in the protests when the House reconvened in the evening, the Speaker adjourned its proceedings till Monday after his plea to opposition members to go back to their seats went unheeded.
