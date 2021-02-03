Farm laws: LS adjourned for 20 mins as opposition disrupts Question Hour

-
ALSO READ
Stores closed by farmer protests cost Reliance, Walmart millions in revenue
Will hold tractor parade on Jan 26 if demands not met: Farmer unions
Farmer leaders observe day-long fast on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary
SC agri panel members are pro-govt, won't appear before it: Farmer unions
Govt continuously trying to resolve farmer deadlock through talks: PM Modi
-
The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for about 20 minutes till 4.30 PM on Wednesday after opposition members disrupted the Question Hour over the three new farm laws.
As soon as the proceedings started at 4 PM, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tried to raise the issue of protesting farmers, saying that the matter is maligning the image of the country.
"We are concerned," he said.
Urging members to return to their seats, Speaker Om Birla said they should maintain the dignity of the House or he will have to take disciplinary actions against those who violate norms.
He said the Question Hour is important and it should go on.
But opposition members refused to relent forcing him to adjourn the proceedings till 4.30 PM.
Several farmer unions have been staging protests at various border points of Delhi demanding the repeal of the farm laws.
Members of the Congres, DMK, Trinamool, and Bhagwant Mann of the AAP were at the forefront of raising slogans against the farm laws and the treatment meted out to the protesting farmers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU