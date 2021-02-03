Farm laws: LS adjourned for 20 mins as opposition disrupts Question Hour

The proceedings of were adjourned for about 20 minutes till 4.30 PM on Wednesday after members disrupted the Question Hour over the three new farm laws.

As soon as the proceedings started at 4 PM, Congress leader in Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tried to raise the issue of protesting farmers, saying that the matter is maligning the image of the country.

"We are concerned," he said.

Urging members to return to their seats, Speaker Om Birla said they should maintain the dignity of the House or he will have to take disciplinary actions against those who violate norms.

He said the Question Hour is important and it should go on.

But members refused to relent forcing him to adjourn the proceedings till 4.30 PM.

Several farmer unions have been staging protests at various border points of Delhi demanding the repeal of the farm laws.

Members of the Congres, DMK, Trinamool, and Bhagwant Mann of the AAP were at the forefront of raising slogans against the farm laws and the treatment meted out to the protesting farmers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)