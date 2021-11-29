Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 to be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm today

-
ALSO READ
Oppn should apologise to nation for their behaviour in Parliament: Govt
No move to seek Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's resignation: Pralhad Joshi
Govt raises TMC MP's 'papri chat' remark in Rajya Sabha
Ensure 18 days' coal stock with thermal power plants: Pralhad Joshi to CIL
'There is limit to patience': Venkaiah Naidu fumes at Oppn in Rajya Sabha
-
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 will be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm today, said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday.
Notably, the Bill was already circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.
Meanwhile, the 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.
Soon after the Parliament's winter session commenced today, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by the Opposition members. After the Lower House resumed, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. The Bill was then passed in the House amid ruckus by Opposition MPs.
Following the passing of the Bill, the Lok Sabha was again adjourned till 2 pm amid the ruckus by Opposition members.
In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.
The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU