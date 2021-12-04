Farmers' agitation spearhead SKM forms committee for dialogue with govt

-
ALSO READ
Farmers hail repeal of 3 farm laws, to continue protest over other demands
At least 8 dead during violence at Uttar Pradesh farmers' protest
Yogi Adityanath welcomes farm law repeal, said failed to convince farmers
Repeal of farm laws victory of farmers' peaceful struggle: Punjab CM
PM should apologise to farmers for pain caused due to farm laws: Congress
-
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday formed a five-member panel for dialogue with the government on their pending demands including MSP, compensation to kin of farmers who died during the movement against the agri laws and withdrawal of cases against the protesters, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said here.
Farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ashok Dhawle, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Yudhvir Singh were named as the members of the committee after a meeting was held here by the SKM.
Tikait said that the next meeting of the Morcha will take place on December 7 at 11 AM to decide the future course of the movement.
SKM leaders, after the meeting, said they will not move from the Singhu Border here until cases filed against farmers are withdrawn and demanded an assurance in writing.
They said that the committee will decide on who will hold talks in various states from the farmers' side.
Farmer leader and SKM member Ashok Dhawle said that the issues of compensation to be given for martyred farmers, "false cases" lodged against farmers and Lakhimpur Kheri incident were discussed in the meeting.
On Monday, a bill was passed in parliament to repeal the three contentious farm laws, one of the main demands of the protesting farmers.
Leaders of all farmer orgs said that they won't go back unless cases against farmers are withdrawn. Today a clear cut signal has been sent out to Govt that we're not going to take back the agitation unless all cases against farmers are taken back: Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh pic.twitter.com/E2Zv25giyE— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021
But the stalemate continues with the protesters pressing their other demands such as a legal guarantee on MSP, compensation to families of farmers who died during the movement and withdrawal of cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU