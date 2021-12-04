Farmers' agitation spearhead SKM forms committee for dialogue with govt

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Darshan Pal Singh
Darshan Pal Singh of Krantikari Kisan Union

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday formed a five-member panel for dialogue with the government on their pending demands including MSP, compensation to kin of farmers who died during the movement against the agri laws and withdrawal of cases against the protesters, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said here.

Farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ashok Dhawle, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Yudhvir Singh were named as the members of the committee after a meeting was held here by the SKM.

Tikait said that the next meeting of the Morcha will take place on December 7 at 11 AM to decide the future course of the movement.

SKM leaders, after the meeting, said they will not move from the Singhu Border here until cases filed against farmers are withdrawn and demanded an assurance in writing.

They said that the committee will decide on who will hold talks in various states from the farmers' side.

Farmer leader and SKM member Ashok Dhawle said that the issues of compensation to be given for martyred farmers, "false cases" lodged against farmers and Lakhimpur Kheri incident were discussed in the meeting.

On Monday, a bill was passed in parliament to repeal the three contentious farm laws, one of the main demands of the protesting farmers.

But the stalemate continues with the protesters pressing their other demands such as a legal guarantee on MSP, compensation to families of farmers who died during the movement and withdrawal of cases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 04 2021. 17:34 IST

