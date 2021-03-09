Farmers protest: Deployment of CAPF companies in Delhi extended till Mar 15

JUST IN
President Kovind, Amit Shah condole loss of lives in Kolkata fire incident
ANI 

Amid the ongoing farmers protest against the three farm laws, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the deployment of 93 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the national capital till March 15 for law and order duties.

"The MHA has extended the deployment of 93 companies of CAPFs including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Delhi till March 15," informed the ministry on Tuesday.

"Rest 20 companies of CRPF, BSF and CISF will be de-inducted after March 10," it added.

On February 24, addressing a Kisan mahapanchayat in Rajasthan's Sikar, Rakesh Tikait had threatened the central government and said that if the three laws are not repealed, the farmers will 'gherao' the Parliament with 40 lakh tractors.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The implementation of the three laws was, in January, put on hold by the Supreme Court.

First Published: Tue, March 09 2021. 11:01 IST

