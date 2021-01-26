Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir on Republic Day

-
-
Internet services on mobile devices were suspended in Kashmir on Tuesday as a precautionary measure for ensuring smooth passage of Republic Day celebrations in the valley, officials said.
"The mobile internet telephone services have been temporarily suspended in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said.
However, the mobile phone services remained unaffected.
Suspension of mobile phone and Internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day has been part of the security drill in the valley since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of Independence Day celebrations.
