Farmers to hold protests today, security increased at Singhu borders

Farmers will hold protests at Jantar Mantar against unemployment

Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, and his supporters celebrate at Ghazipur in Delhi on Saturday a day after the central government said it will withdraw three farm laws. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ahead of the call by farmers to protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police on Monday beefed up the security forces at the Singhu border and Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut expressway.

Delhi Police has increased the security forces and barricaded the Singhu border which is located in North-West Delhi and Ghazipur border which is located on the Delhi-Meerut expressway.

Farmers will hold protests at Jantar Mantar against unemployment.

Earlier, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) - an umbrella body of farmers - had announced the beginning of its 75-hour sit-in in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh from Thursday (August 18) to press for their pending demands.

SKM is an umbrella group comprising around 40 farm organisations, primarily demanding the proper implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

In April, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait joined the protest held by the Telangana leaders in New Delhi against the Centre's paddy procurement policy and said that there is a need for another protest in the country.

Tikait also added that the farmer umbrella body Samyukt Kisan Morcha will back every Chief Minister who fights for the farmers' issues.

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 09:52 IST

