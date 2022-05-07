Equitable society created in J&K post abrogation of Article 370: Official

Extension of central laws after the abrogation of has established an equitable society across while the implementation of several legislations is bringing a new era of progress and development in the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said here on Saturday.

With the extension of 890 central laws applicable to Jammu and Kashmir, repeal of 205 state laws and modification of 129 laws after the abrogation of Article 370, a system of equitable justice has been established in the UT for all sections of people, the administration official said.

He said the rights of weaker sections like Scheduled Tribes, other traditional forest dwellers, Scheduled Castes and safai karamcharis' are now ensured by the application of relevant Acts. Rights of children and senior citizens are now being ensured, he added.

In order to create a just and equitable society, reservation rules have been amended to extend benefits of reservation to left out categories like Pahari speaking people and economically weaker sections, he said.

Sections of society like displaced persons of Pakistan-Occupied-Jammu and Kashmir, Chhamb, West Pakistani refugees are getting due benefits with the extension of central laws, he said.

For the first time, the spouse of a domicile shall also be deemed as a domicile. Earlier, spouses of Permanent Resident Card holders were considered at par but not domiciles. Children of central government officials posted for over ten years in Jammu and Kashmir will also continue to be considered domiciles, the spokesperson said.

The implementation of several path-breaking central legislations after the revocation of Article 370, like the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forests Rights) Act, 2007, the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1954, among others, is bringing a new era of progress and development in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

He said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is taking a personal interest in tribal development and recently launched the Smart Schools' project in the UT for tribal communities.

Under this maiden project, modernisation of 200 schools in Tribal areas will be completed in 2022.

After a wait of more than 14 years, due rights have been conferred upon the tribal community by implementing the Forest Rights Act, 2006, keeping in mind the basic spirit of social equality and harmony as guided by the Constitution of our country and Parliament, an official statement quoted Sinha as saying.

The LG also said the poor and weaker sections of society were neglected for many years in Jammu and Kashmir, but on the historic day of August 5, 2019, and Article 35A were abolished and the people were given all the Constitutional rights.

In Jammu and Kashmir, we have charted a new development path after August 2019. For decades, infrastructure was in tatters despite huge amount of money sent by the Centre. The non-development agenda of seven decades in Jammu and Kashmir mired the Union Territory in a low growth syndrome, he said.

Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new dawn. Tribals are getting land rights, 11,000 government jobs have been provided within record time with complete transparency and major steps have been taken to ensure the empowerment of women, marginalised and weaker groups, the Lt Governor said.

In a major relief to socially and educationally backward classes, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has enhanced their income ceiling from Rs 4.50 lakh to Rs 8 lakh allowing them to avail benefits of reservation according to provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, the spokesperson said.

