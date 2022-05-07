Govt bringing major changes in transport sector for better: V K Singh

-
The Union government is brining major changes in the transport sector and their effects will soon be visible on the ground, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh said on Saturday.
Addressing a function to mark the Golden Jubilee Year of Bhartiya Parivahan Mazdoor Mahasangh, Singh said the government is promoting electric vehicles and new technology.
Stressing that the economic situation is continuously getting stronger, he said that in the coming times the picture of changing India will be in front of the public.
The government is making major changes in the transport sector and the effect will soon be seen by the people on the ground, the minister said.
The Union minister also said that the cooperation of farmers and labourers is needed to strengthen the foundation of India.
To ensure that construction work continues at a fast and uninterrupted pace, it is necessary to protect the interests of our labourers, he said while referring to the schemes being run for the labourers. He stressed that the government is concerned about their interests.
He also assured the members of the trade union that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state would do everything possible for their upliftment.
