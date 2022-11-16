File reply or pay Rs 1 lakh fine: Gujarat HC warns Morbi civic body

The High Court on Wednesday hauled up the Morbi Nagar palika for its "casual" approach towards a PIL filed in connection with the bridge collapse which claimed over 140 lives on October 30.

A first division bench comprising Chief Arvind Kumar and Justice A.J. Shastri pulled up Morbi Nagar palika for not filing a reply despite the court keeping a special hearing.

"Don't take this matter casually, the nagarpalika is asked to file a reply before 4.30 p.m. today or face Rs one lakh fine," the bench said in its order.

The court has initiated suo motu proceedings in the bridge collapse case. Though the court had issued notices to the Morbi Nagar Palika on November 7 seeking a reply by November 14, it failed. On November 15, the court granted another day to the civic body but it again failed to file a reply file.

When the court took up the matter this morning, the Nagar Palika counsel informed that the reply could not be filed as the civic body in-charge Deputy Collector is busy with election duty and could not decide about lawyer on time.

He sought time till November 24 when the matter is kept for further hearing. But the court turned down the request and demanded a reply by evening.

