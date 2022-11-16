JUST IN
India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive and action-oriented: PM Modi
PM holds 'fruitful' talks with German Chancellor Scholz on sidelines of G20
CAG as institution has exemplified spinal strength: Vice President Dhankar
Tradition of PMs not carrying domestic politics abroad broken: Congress
Kejriwal has done nothing to clean Yamuna: BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia
Prez Droupadi Murmu, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visit tribal museum in Bhopal
Kathua gangrape: SC holds accused adult, not to be tried as juvenile
India takes over G20 presidency for 2023, PM Modi extends invitation
India has democratised technology: PM Modi at Bengaluru tech summit
Delhi's November AQI: With 3 days in 'severe' grade, 2022 better than 2021
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive and action-oriented: PM Modi
Business Standard

File reply or pay Rs 1 lakh fine: Gujarat HC warns Morbi civic body

A first division bench comprising Chief Arvind Kumar and Justice A.J. Shastri pulled up Morbi Nagar palika for not filing a reply despite the court keeping a special hearing

Topics
Gujarat High Court | Gujarat government | Gujarat

IANS  |  Ahmedabad 

Morbi bridge
Photo: Twitter

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday hauled up the Morbi Nagar palika for its "casual" approach towards a PIL filed in connection with the bridge collapse which claimed over 140 lives on October 30.

A first division bench comprising Chief Arvind Kumar and Justice A.J. Shastri pulled up Morbi Nagar palika for not filing a reply despite the court keeping a special hearing.

"Don't take this matter casually, the nagarpalika is asked to file a reply before 4.30 p.m. today or face Rs one lakh fine," the bench said in its order.

The court has initiated suo motu proceedings in the bridge collapse case. Though the court had issued notices to the Morbi Nagar Palika on November 7 seeking a reply by November 14, it failed. On November 15, the court granted another day to the civic body but it again failed to file a reply file.

When the court took up the matter this morning, the Nagar Palika counsel informed that the reply could not be filed as the civic body in-charge Deputy Collector is busy with election duty and could not decide about lawyer on time.

He sought time till November 24 when the matter is kept for further hearing. But the court turned down the request and demanded a reply by evening.

--IANS

har/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gujarat High Court

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 14:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU