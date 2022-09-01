Financial crisis: TN power utility cracks whip on default local bodies

-
ALSO READ
Tangedco to raise Rs 7,600 cr via bonds; may import coal for summer demand
Tamil Nadu power utility signs deals for 2,900 MW power
Tamil Nadu's power tariff hike not enough for beleaguered discom: Experts
Tangedco to double power production, upgrade distribution by 2030 in TN
Tamil Nadu cyber security on high alert as phishing attacks rise
-
With the financial woes of the Tamil Power utility, Tangedco, on an ascent, it has directed all the local bodies in the state to pay up the dues with immediate effect.
Officials with the financial department of Tangedco told IANS that an amount of Rs 1,800 crore was due from local bodies of the state.
Sources in Tangedco told IANS that the department has also directed its officials to collect dues not only from local bodies but also from state government-run bodies like water authority, school education department, police and municipalities.
Tangedco, according to information, is reeling under financial crisis and is hence pressing its consumers to pay up their dues.
The department has also directed the officials to identify connections to which notices have been sent for non-payment of dues. The department has also directed officials to take up the matter with the revenue officials in the concerned districts, including the district collector to get the dues paid.
With Tangedco moving ahead with several reforms, the officials in the department told IANS that without making the base of the utility strong by collecting its long pending dues, the power body will crumble in the long run and hence stringent actions against erring consumers.
A senior official with Tangedco told IANS that the mounting bills have to be settled on a war-footing and the idea is to bring the power utility a debt-free company or a zero-debt company in a few years from now.
--IANS
aal/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 10:32 IST