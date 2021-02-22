Ayodhya airport under construction to be named after Lord Ram

-
ALSO READ
Crop diversification plays major role in increasing farmers' income: UP CM
Uttar Pradesh emerges fifth largest exporter during Covid-19 pandemic
Yogi Adityanath dispensation's days are numbered: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party to hold state-wide programme on National Women's Day
SC junks PIL seeking President rule in UP over 'worst crime record'
-
The under construction airport in Ayodhya will be named Maryada Purushottam Sriram Airport, Ayodhya after Lord Ram and a provision of Rs 101 crore has been made for it in the budget presented in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday.
Besides the provision for the Ayodhya airport which will subsequently be made an international airport, the budget also provides for Rs 2,000 crore for increasing the number of airstrips at Jewar Airport from 2 to 6.
Cities like Aligarh, Moradabad, Meerut will also be linked through air service soon, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told reporters after the presentation of the budget by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.
Under the Special Area Programme, a budget of Rs 300 crore is proposed for special schemes ofPurvanchal and a budget of Rs 210 crore has been proposed for special schemes of Bundelkhand region.
Stressing on industrial and infrastructure development, a budgetary provision of Rs 1,107 crore has been made for the Purvanchal Expressway Project, Rs 1,492 crore for Bundelkhand Expressway Project and Rs 860 crore for Gorakhpur Link Expressway Project.
For the Ganga Expressway Project, which links Meerut to Allahabad, a provision of Rs 7,200 crore has been made for land acquisition and Rs 489 crore for construction work.
A provision of Rs 12,441 crore has been made for the construction of roads and bridges under the Public Works Department and a budget of Rs 4,135 crore proposed for the maintenance of roads and bridges. A budget of Rs 695 crore has been proposed for connecting villages and habitations with pucca link roads.
It also provides for a budget of Rs 440 crore for construction of roads under World Bank Aided Uttar Pradesh Core Road Network Project and Rs 208 crore for construction of roads under the Asian Development Bank assisted UP Mukhya Zila Vikas Pariyojna.
Besides, a budget of Rs 1,192 crore is proposed for the construction of railway overbridges.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU