Fire at factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar; no injuries reported yet

A fire broke out at a factory in Pratap Nagar area of in the early hours of Saturday, a Fire Service official said.

No one has been reported injured, he said.

A call about the fire was received at around 3.47 am and 18 fire tenders have been pressed into service, the official said.

Fire-fighting operations are under way and the cause of the blaze is not known yet, he said.

