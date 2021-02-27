PM Modi to get CERAWeek global energy and environment leadership award

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek global energy and environment leadership award next week in recognition of his commitment to sustainability in the energy and the environment.
CERAWeek by IHS Markit--the world's preeminent energy conference--will be held virtually March 1-5. 2021 marks the 39th edition of the conference and is the first time that it will be an all-virtual event.
Prime Minister Modi will participate in a special plenary with Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit and conference chair on March 5.
He will also receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award in recognition of his commitment to sustainability in the energy and the environment.
CERAWeek by IHS Markit is the annual international gathering of energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities - and energy technology innovators.
"We are pleased to warmly welcome the Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, to CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021," Yergin said.
In charting its path towards economic growth, poverty reduction and a new energy future, Yergin said that India has emerged at the center of global energy and the environment, and its leadership is crucial to meet climate objectives for a sustainable future while ensuring universal energy access.
"We look forward to Prime Minister Modi's perspectives on the role of the world's largest democracy and are pleased to honor him with the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award for his commitment to expanding India's leadership in sustainable development to meet the country's, and the world's, future energy needs," he said.
