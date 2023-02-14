Fire breaks out at multi-storied building in Delhi, no casualties reported

-
ALSO READ
Delhi's Kanjhawala horror: What we know so far in the hit-and-run case
Kanjhawala accident: Murder charges slapped against four, says official
Pant thanks 'two heroes' in 1st statement after crash, says recovering well
'Warm and friendly person': TCS condoles Cyrus Mistry's demise in accident
Mistry's death sentimentally negative but stay put in SP Grp stks: Analysts
-
A massive fire broke out at a temporary structure on the roof of a four-storied building in the Gautam Nagar area of Delhi.
According to the fire services department, the blaze may have been caused by a twin-cylinder blast.
The incident occurred around 9 am on Tuesday.
Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU