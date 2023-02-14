Fire breaks out at multi-storied building in Delhi, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at a temporary structure on the roof of a four-storied building in the Gautam Nagar area of .

According to the fire services department, the blaze may have been caused by a twin-cylinder blast.

The incident occurred around 9 am on Tuesday.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)