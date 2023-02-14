JUST IN
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Haryana Police in Karnal
Strong surface winds forecast, min temperature at 8.6 deg Celsius in Delhi
EC to take call on J&K elections, statehood after assembly polls: Amit Shah
JAP chief Pappu Yadav's carcade meets with accident in Bihar, two hurt
Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes to martyrs who lost lives
No dearth of talent in Delhi govt school students: Manish Sisodia
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected unopposed as Bangladesh's 22nd President
Rs 1,000 cr to be spent by Delhi govt on G20 summit prep, related events
Digitising PDS helped save Rs 1,200 cr annually: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Country salutes brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives: Rajnath Singh
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Fire breaks out at multi-storied building in Delhi, no casualties reported

According to the fire services department, the blaze may have been caused by a twin-cylinder blast

Topics
Fire accident | Delhi

ANI  General News 

Fire
Representative image

A massive fire broke out at a temporary structure on the roof of a four-storied building in the Gautam Nagar area of Delhi.

According to the fire services department, the blaze may have been caused by a twin-cylinder blast.

The incident occurred around 9 am on Tuesday.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fire accident

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.