Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Haryana Police in Karnal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday presented the President's Colour to Haryana Police in recognition of its exceptional service.
Shah presented the award on behalf of President Dedroupadi Murmu in a ceremony at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal's Madhuban.
The President's Colour is a special flag awarded to a military, paramilitary or police unit as a mark of recognition for its services.
A replica of the flag presented to the unit can be worn as an insignia by all officers and ranks of the force on their uniform.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Home Minister Anil Vij, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 12:33 IST
