Strong surface winds forecast, min temperature at 8.6 deg Celsius in Delhi
EC to take call on J&K elections, statehood after assembly polls: Amit Shah
JAP chief Pappu Yadav's carcade meets with accident in Bihar, two hurt
Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes to martyrs who lost lives
No dearth of talent in Delhi govt school students: Manish Sisodia
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected unopposed as Bangladesh's 22nd President
Rs 1,000 cr to be spent by Delhi govt on G20 summit prep, related events
Digitising PDS helped save Rs 1,200 cr annually: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Russia supplied arms worth $13 billion to India in last five years: Report
India aims to triple defence exports to $5 bn, sell fighter jets, choppers
Business Standard

Strong surface winds forecast, min temperature at 8.6 deg Celsius in Delhi

On Tuesday, the AQI stood at 145 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data; the relative humidity was recorded at 56 per cent

Topics
Delhi | Delhi air quality

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India, delhi
The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at 8.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Tuesday morning, two notches below normal, even as strong surface winds have been forecast for later in the day.

The relative humidity was recorded at 56 per cent.

Delhi on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The national capital registered a high of 23.2 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The weatherman has predicted strong surface winds during the daytime.

The weatherman has predicted strong surface winds during the daytime.

On Monday, Delhi logged a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 135, the lowest since October 13, owing to chilly winds that dispersed pollutants as they swept through the city.

On Tuesday, the AQI stood at 145 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 10:27 IST

