Strong surface winds forecast, min temperature at 8.6 deg Celsius in Delhi

The mercury settled at 8.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Tuesday morning, two notches below normal, even as strong surface winds have been forecast for later in the day.
The relative humidity was recorded at 56 per cent.
Delhi on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The national capital registered a high of 23.2 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department data.
The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius.
The weatherman has predicted strong surface winds during the daytime.
On Monday, Delhi logged a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 135, the lowest since October 13, owing to chilly winds that dispersed pollutants as they swept through the city.
On Tuesday, the AQI stood at 145 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 10:27 IST
