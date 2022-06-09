Fire breaks out in east Delhi's Mandawali, 10 fire tenders rushed to spot

-
In a fourth blaze incident of the day, a fire broke out in the Malkhana of Mandawali police station in Delhi at around 10
As many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
As per the fire department, no information has been received about anyone being trapped in the fire.
A senior officer from the east district was also present on the spot to take stock of the situation.
"We got the information about the fire at 10:20 pm. No causality and injury has been reported. This is the police station's Malkhana and we store here different types of things ... Fire service has brought the fire under control. The fire was doused in 45 minutes our team is calculating the damage and loss" Achin Garg Additional DCP east district said.
The first fire incident took place in the Ministry of Home Affairs in the North block post-Tuesday midnight. The fire department received a fire call from North block (Home Ministry room number 82 A, B in telephone exchange," said an official of the fire department.
In the second incident of the day, at least 10 cars were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at an electric motor parking in Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Wednesday morning. According to Delhi Fire Service, seven fire tenders were deployed and the fire was brought under control.
There were no casualties reported.
The third fire incident took place in the electric meter panel in the basement of a building in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, informed the officials on Wednesday.
As per the fire department, 10 fire tenders were at the spot.
"There was a fire in the mini basement of the ground plus 3-storey building in Lajpat Nagar area, the mini basement was specially made for electric panels only. We rescued about 80 people," said Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO), Rajesh Kumar.
The mini basement was specially made for electric panels only. Also plastic, wood, and some waste material of the building were also present in the basement when the fire broke out.
"Some rules and laws were being violated in this building, although we will investigate whether they had NOC of fire or not, in the initial investigation, some rules and regulations were being violated. Our firemen reached the spot very quickly and controlled the fire, in which our ADO has also suffered an injury," Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gaurav Saini told ANI.
