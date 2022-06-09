Subramanian Swamy asks EC to cancel DMK's registration over genocide call

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister has urged the to initiate action against Tamil Nadu's ruling after some of its leaders called for "genocide" of Brahmins in the state.

He demanded that the registration of the must be cancelled for such "atrocious" statements by its leaders. He also urged the to cancel DMK's election symbol and requested the poll panel to allow him to argue his case before it.

He said that being a registered as a political party, such statements by were against the Representation of Peoples Act.

DMK spokesman R. Rajiv Gandhi had claimed that Tamil Brahmins should have been killed as per the "directions" of Dravidian icon, Periyar.

In a tweet a couple of days earlier, the DMK leader had said: "If we Shudras had done what Periyar told us back then, we wouldn't have had to struggle with Brahmins for justice, rights, education and equality. 3% of you Brahmins are still dominating some areas."

His tweet came after political commentator Sumanth Raman had shared a snippet of Periyar's speech of 1973 in Tamil Nadu's Karaikudi, in which he had purportedly called for the annihilation of the Tamil Brahmins.

