Fire erupts at Delhi lab conducting over 1,000 RT-PCR Covid tests daily

Fire broke out at a private lab in South Delhi's Greater Kailash on Monday, said the

There were no casulaities in the fire mishap, said the police.

According to the police, fire broke out at the Bhasin lab in the S Block of Greater Kailash today.

It is the biggest lab of South Delhi conducting more then 1000 RT-PCR COVID tests and other tests on a daily basis, the police said.

The police stated that the entire staff of Gretaer kailash police station rushed to the spot and helped the staff of the lab to get out of the premises.

The fire was doused after seven fire tenders reached the spot.

"There were no casulaities. Swift action of Greater Kailash police station has saved lives of staff and patients of lab who came there for testing," the police added.

