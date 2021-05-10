Fire erupts at Delhi lab conducting over 1,000 RT-PCR Covid tests daily

-
ALSO READ
Increase RT-PCR tests, speed up Covid-19 vaccination: Govt to states
Maharashtra: Negative RT-PCR report must for train passengers from 6 states
RT-PCR kit makers tweaking kits to detect new coronavirus strains
Covid-19: Special corridor facilitated for oxygen supply to Delhi hospitals
First time RT-PCR tests more than antigen tests in Delhi, says govt
-
Fire broke out at a private lab in South Delhi's Greater Kailash on Monday, said the Delhi police.
There were no casulaities in the fire mishap, said the police.
According to the police, fire broke out at the Bhasin lab in the S Block of Greater Kailash today.
It is the biggest lab of South Delhi conducting more then 1000 RT-PCR COVID tests and other tests on a daily basis, the police said.
The police stated that the entire staff of Gretaer kailash police station rushed to the spot and helped the staff of the lab to get out of the premises.
The fire was doused after seven fire tenders reached the spot.
"There were no casulaities. Swift action of Greater Kailash police station has saved lives of staff and patients of lab who came there for testing," the police added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU