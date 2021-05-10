Plea in HC seeks ex-gratia for families of judicial members dying of Covid

-
A PIL seeking Rs one crore as ex-gratia to the family of each judicial member who succumbed to COVID-19 and to declare them as frontline warriors was heard on Monday by the Delhi High Court which sought response of the Delhi government.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its response to the plea by a lawyer who also sought collating information of the staff of subordinate courts and of high court who have lost their lives due to COVID-19, while performing their duties and to pay their families Rs 50 lakh as ex-gratia relief.
The petition by advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir has stated that a considerable number of officers of the lower judiciary, court staff and registry officials "are further undergoing a harrowing experience" of not being able to meet the medical expenses of their near and dear ones and also the loss of their immediate relatives.
It contended that while the Delhi government has from time to time extended relief to the family of public officers and employees who died while discharging their duties at the frontline against COVID-19, no such steps have been taken with regard to judicial officers, court staff, and registry officials who contributed to the justice delivery system at the cost to their lives and health.
