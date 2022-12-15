JUST IN
Business Standard

First meeting of newly elected Delhi municipal body to be held on Jan 6

Delhi LG has approved the proposal to convene the first meeting of the newly elected MCD on January 6, says an official

Topics
MCD polls | Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena during his oath-taking ceremony as 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the proposal to convene the first meeting of the newly-elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi on January 6, 2023, an official said on Thursday.

The proposal to this effect was moved by the MCD Commissioner to the Urban Development Department, requesting the LG's approval to convene the first meeting of the MCD.

After the file was approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who hold charge of the Urban Development Department, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it was sent to Raj Niwas on December 14 and the LG accorded his approval on the file on the same day itself.

As per sub-Section (1) of Section 35 of DMC Act, "the Corporation shall at its first meeting in each year, elect one of its members to the Chairperson to be known as the Mayor and another Member to be the Dy. Mayor of the Corporation".

As per Section 77 of the Act, the presiding officer at the meeting for election of Mayor shall be a Councillor who is not a candidate for such election and shall be nominated by the LG.

As per Section (3) of DMC Act, 1957, the Corporation shall consist of the Councillors, Members of Lok Sabha and Members of Rajya Sabha from Delhi, 1/5th of the members of the Delhi Assembly nominated by the Speaker by rotation every year, and 10 persons to be nominated by the Administrator.

--IANS

avr/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 17:39 IST

