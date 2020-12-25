First time since April, Mumbai's Dharavi reports no new Covid-19 case

The slum-dominated area



of did not report a single infection in the last 24 hours, a civic official said on Friday evening.

For the first time since April 1 when the first patient was detected in the area, which is among the densest urban settlements in the world, no new case has been detected.

The caseload of now stands at 3,788, though the number of active cases is 12, eight of them in home isolation and four in a COVID care centre, the civic official said.

So far, 3,464 people have recovered in Dharavi, where 6.5 lakh people are crammed into shanty colonies spread over 2.5 square kilometers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)