First time since April, Mumbai's Dharavi reports no new Covid-19 case

The slum-dominated Dharavi area
of Mumbai did not report a single coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, a civic official said on Friday evening.
For the first time since April 1 when the first coronavirus patient was detected in the area, which is among the densest urban settlements in the world, no new case has been detected.
The caseload of Dharavi now stands at 3,788, though the number of active cases is 12, eight of them in home isolation and four in a COVID care centre, the civic official said.
So far, 3,464 people have recovered in Dharavi, where 6.5 lakh people are crammed into shanty colonies spread over 2.5 square kilometers.
