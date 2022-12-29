JUST IN
Cybercrime up by 57% in Telangana during 2022: DGP Mahender Reddy
Business Standard

Five builders booked in Thane due to MahaRERA norm irregularities

Five builders were booked for alleged irregularities to obtain MahaRERA registration for their projects in Kalyan Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday

Topics
Maharashtra | RERA | Construction sector

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Five builders were booked for alleged irregularities to obtain MahaRERA registration for their projects in Kalyan Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

They are accused of forging documents and submitting bogus ones to obtain permission from MahaRERA and local bodies, the Khadakpada police station official said.

"The five were booked on Wednesday for forgery and other offences. This takes the total number of developers booked to 70. Earlier, 65 developers were booked for similar offences by Manpada and Ram Nagar police," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 23:18 IST

