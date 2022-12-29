Five builders booked in Thane due to MahaRERA norm irregularities

-
Five builders were booked for alleged irregularities to obtain MahaRERA registration for their projects in Kalyan Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.
They are accused of forging documents and submitting bogus ones to obtain permission from MahaRERA and local bodies, the Khadakpada police station official said.
"The five were booked on Wednesday for forgery and other offences. This takes the total number of developers booked to 70. Earlier, 65 developers were booked for similar offences by Manpada and Ram Nagar police," he said.
First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 23:18 IST
