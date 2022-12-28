Five consortiums qualify Hyderabad Airport Metro bid, to submit by Jan 20

Five engineering consortiums have qualified for Airport General Consultant (GC) bids, it was announced on Wednesday.

The qualified consortiums are AECOM India + Egis Rail (France) + Egis India;

Ayesa Ingenieria y Arquitectura (Spain) + Aarvee Associates + Nippon Koi (Japan); Consulting Engineers Group + Korea National Railway (South Korea); Systra (France) + RITES + DB Engineering & Consulting (Germany) and Technica y Proyectos (Spain) + PINI Group (Switzerland).

The voluminous documents and data submitted by the five consortiums for pre-qualification to participate in the bids for appointment as GC for the Airport project were scrutinized by the technical team of Airport Ltd (HAML). Their respective technical capabilities and financial profiles were assessed.

The evaluation mainly depended on the consortiums' responsiveness to the qualification criteria prescribed by HAML. The number and size of the projects handled by them, their experience in tender document preparation, DPR review, engineering consultancy record, project monitoring consultancy, proof checking of detailed engineering designs, etc., were assessed. Based on this evaluation, HAML has declared that all the five consortiums were qualified to participate in the final round of bidding, stated HAML Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy.

The next stage bid documents, which are the Request for Proposal (RfP) documents, will be issued to all these consortiums and they will have to submit their bids by January 20, 2023, added Reddy.

The foundation stone for the Airport Metro, which will connect the information technology district Hitec City to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, was laid on December 9.

The 31-km long project will be built by the state government at a cost of Rs 6,250 crore.

