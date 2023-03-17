Twitter a foreign entity, can't seek protection under Art 19: Centre to HC

-
ALSO READ
Article 143: What are constitution benches; when and why are they formed
Constitution Day: How India's founding document came to make history
What is a constitution bench?
Supreme Court to take call on listing of pleas challenging Article 370
SC agrees to list plea against Article 370 abrogation after Dussehra break
-
The Centre has submitted to the Karnataka High Court that American microblogging platform Twitter cannot take protection under Article 19 of the Constitution which ensures freedom of speech and expression.
The Article 19 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression to Indian citizens and not to foreigners and foreign entities, the Additional Solicitor General (South) R. Sankaranarayanan representing the central government submitted to the High Court on Thursday.
Twitter had challenged the blocking orders by the central government between February 2, 2021 and February 28, 2022. The American microblogging platform alleged that the orders "are arbitrary".
"Twitter can't seek protection under Article 19 as it is a foreign company. There is nothing arbitrary under Article 14, and Section 69 (A) is properly followed," stated Additional Solicitor General, and urged the court not to give any relief to Twitter.
The matter has been adjourned to April 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 10:47 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU