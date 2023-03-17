JUST IN
Top headlines: Rajesh Gopinathan quits as TCS CEO, Rlys plans concessions
TMS Ep391: National Sample Survey, consumer sentiments, markets, FATF
How does outgoing TCS CEO Gopinathan's salary compare to other IT execs?
Middle-class India has a new obsession: Expensive pre-wedding videos
Guneet Monga returns to India after winning Oscar, expresses gratitude
PM Modi has done a lot for Sikhs and Sikhism: Former pro-Khalistan leader
LIVE: MP reports first case of H3N2 virus in Bhopal, patient in isolation
UER-II being developed as part of Delhi decongestion plan: Nitin Gadkari
H3N2 virus: CM Shinde seeks public awareness, asks hospitals to be ready
Madhya Pradesh reports first H3N2 infection, patient in home isolation
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Army rescues over 1,000 stranded tourists in East Sikkim following snowfall
icon-arrow-left
Karnataka to witness high-voltage campaign by PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi
Business Standard

Health ministry approaches CERT-In over attempt to hack its website

The Union health ministry has asked the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to look into the reported attempt of hacking of its website

Topics
Health Ministry | Hacking | cybercrimes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Botnet, hack, hackers, online attack, IoT, dark web
Photo: Shutterstock

The Union health ministry has asked the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to look into the reported attempt of hacking of its website allegedly by a Russian hacker group.

Cyber security experts from CloudSEK have claimed that Russian hacker group 'Phoenix' targeted the website and managed to get access to the ministry's Health Management Information System portal, has details of all the hospitals of India and employees and physicians.

"We have sought details and asked the CERT-In to look into the alleged hacking of the health ministry's website. They will submit a report," an official source told PTI.

CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents and provides prevention and response services to government departments and private bodies.

According to a report by CloudSEK, the group mentioned that the attack is "a consequence of India's agreement over the oil price cap and sanctions of G20 over the Russia-Ukraine war".

"The motive behind this target was the sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation where Indian authorities decided not to violate the sanctions as well as comply with the price ceiling for Russian oil approved by G7 countries," CloudSEK said.

"This decision resulted in multiple polls on the Telegram channel of the Russian Hacktivist Phoenix asking the followers for their votes," it stated.

CloudSEK stated that Phoenix has been active since January 2022 and is known for phishing scams and has a history of targeting hospitals based in Japan and the UK, a US-based healthcare organisation serving the US military and DDoS attack on the website of the Spanish foreign ministry, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Health Ministry

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 10:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU