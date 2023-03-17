Karnataka to witness high-voltage campaign by PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi

JUST IN
Business Standard

As Karnataka is heading for the Assembly elections, major political parties are vying with each other to make an impact on voters. The ruling BJP and opposition Congress are roping in top leaders

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

As Karnataka is heading for the Assembly elections, major political parties are vying with each other to make an impact on voters. The ruling BJP and opposition Congress are roping in their top leaders in the coming week intensifying the competition. Through these programmes, both parties are showing off their strength.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Davanagere on March 25 and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a mega public rally in Belagavi on March 20.

The Vijaya Sankalp Yatra launched by the BJP on March 1 from four directions of the state is congregating at Davanagere on March 25. The programme is being organised in a 400 acre ground behind JMIT college and the party is hoping that minimum seven lakh people will attend the rally. The party senior leaders have been asked to gather a 10 lakh crowd for the programme.

Following the repeated visits of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress is getting Rahul Gandhi to be in the state on March 20. He will attend 'Yuva Kranthi Convention' at Belagavi and leaders are striving to make it a historic rally. The Belagavi city of Karnataka has hosted the first AICC session and Rahul Gandhi is attending a public rally for the first time after the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 10:07 IST

