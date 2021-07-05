Foreigners entering Indonesia required to show Covid-19 vaccination cards

-
-
Foreigners entering Indonesia will be required to show Covid-19 vaccination cards and negative results of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests from Tuesday onwards, an official said.
Foreign diplomats and ministerial-level officials are however exempted, Xinhua news agency quoted spokesman of the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs, Jodi Mahardi as saying on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Indonesians who plan to enter the country but have not received any shots of Covid-19 vaccines are only required to show negative PCR test results before their arrivals, he said.
Mahardi said that after their arrival, the Indonesians will receive shots of Covid-19 vaccines after they complete an eight-day quarantine with PCR tests on the first and seventh days.
Indonesia is facing a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases after the long Eid al-Fitr holiday in May and the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.
The country is currently curbing the resurgence by imposing emergency restrictions which will last until July 20.
As of Monday morning, Indonesia has recorded 2,228,938 confirmed coronavirus cases and 59,534 deaths, while 42,403,535 vaccine doses have been administered.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
