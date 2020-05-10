Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS after complaining of chest pain

Former prime minister was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness, according to news agency PTI. Singh, 87, is under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward of the premier hospital.

He was admitted under Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), around 8.45 p.m.

"He is under observation," one of the sources said.

Singh is a senior leader of the opposition Congress and currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014