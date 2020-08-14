JUST IN
Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army''s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment on Monday and was operated for the removal of a clot in the brain

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pranab Mukherjee
Former president of India Pranab Mukherjee.

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on Friday and he continues to be on ventilator support, doctors attending on him said.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment on Monday and was operated for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

"The condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning (14 August 2020). He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable," the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 11:38 IST

