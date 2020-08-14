Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support

The condition of former President remained unchanged on Friday and he continues to be on ventilator support, doctors attending on him said.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment on Monday and was operated for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

"The condition of Hon'ble Shri remains unchanged this morning (14 August 2020). He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable," the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee served as the 13th from 2012 to 2017.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)