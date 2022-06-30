Four nabbed with foreign currency worth Rs 59 lakh at Delhi's IGI airport

-
The CISF has apprehended four people and seized foreign currency worth Rs 59 lakh from them at the Delhi international airport.
The interception of three passengers and an accompanying visitor at the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was done on June 28, a senior CISF officer said.
A total of 2,19,740 Saudi Riyals and USD 15,200 worth about Rs 59 lakh was recovered from a tiffin box kept in the registered baggage of the passengers who were travelling to Dubai.
The four were later handed over to customs officials for further investigation, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.
