Udaipur horror: Main accused in touch with Pak-based organisation: Police

Rajasthan Police on Wednesday said that the main accused involved in the killing of the tailor in were in touch with Pakistan-based organisation Dawat-e-Islami and one of them also went to Karachi in in 2014 to meet the organisation.

Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather said that besides the main accused police have also taken three other people into our custody, with whom they were in contact.

"Two men are the main accused so far. Besides them, we have taken three others into our custody, with whom they were in contact," DGP Lather.

He further said that the incident which happened in was an act of terror and the case has been transferred to National Investigation Agency (NIA) adding that the state police to assist in the probe.

"Main accused were in touch with organisation Dawat-e-Islami. One of them also went to Karachi in in 2014 to meet the organisation. We are considering it (the beheading incident) an act of terror. Case transferred to NIA, state police to assist in probe," he added.

DGP Lather said that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Station House Officer (SHO) have been suspended as they did not take the required action to calm down the already polarised situation in the area of the victim before this incident happened.

The beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in by two men for allegedly posting content in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma, had sparked public outrage across the country.

Kanhaiya Lal was cremated on Wednesday in Udaipur in the presence of a large number of people who raised slogans demanding capital punishment for the accused. His last rites were performed amidst heavy police security.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the investigation of the brutal of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur who was hacked to death inside his shop by two men in broad daylight a day ago, officials said.

The anti-terror agency has also filed a First Information Report (FIR) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as various sections of the Indian Penal Code, a senior NIA official told ANI requesting anonymity.

The move comes soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the NIA to take over the investigation of the case that shocked people across the country.

A four-member NIA team under the supervision of an Inspector General and a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officers have already taken details of the incident after reaching Udaipur last night. The NIA team has started investigating from all possible angles.

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area on Tuesday. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said.

The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident. The assailants identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad.

Riyaz and Ghouse, both residents of Udaipur, were arrested from Bhim in the Rajsamand district.

In the video, Riyaz was seen attacking 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghouse, recorded the crime on his mobile phone.

Notably, Kanhaiya had also filed a complaint with the police about receiving threats.

The victim reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim.

A state-wide alert has also been issued to all SPs and IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)