France reports 22,046 coronavirus infections, 160 deaths in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: French PM Jean Castex announces new stricter restrictions
France ready to tighten coronavirus curbs, says Prime Minister Castex
French PM Macron says 2nd coronavirus wave is here, vastly extends curfew
France sees slowdown in Covid-19 cases, 'fragile' downward trend of spread
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Pandemic upends France's eating habits
-
France reported 22,046 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, slightly down from 22,371 a day before, according to data released on Sunday by the country's Public Health Agency.
To date, France has recorded 3,605,181 infections, the sixth-highest tally in the world.
The number of French people who have died from the virus rose by 160 to 84,306, compared to a single-day increase of 183 reported on Saturday.
In the Mediterranean city of Nice, the virus was circulating faster due to the spread of the variant that was first identified in Britain. The city's incidence rate is at 740 cases per week per 100,000 residents, the highest in the country.
"We need strong measures that go beyond the nationwide 6 p.m. curfew, either tighter curfew, or partial and time-specific confinement. A lockdown at the weekend would make sense," Mayor Christian Estrosi told France info radio early Sunday.
As of Feb. 19, France had offered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine to 2,535,436 people, while 1,132,918 have completed the two shots.
As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in some countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.
Meanwhile, 251 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide -- 70 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Feb. 19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU