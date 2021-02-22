France reports 22,046 coronavirus infections, 160 deaths in 24 hours

reported 22,046 cases in the past 24 hours, slightly down from 22,371 a day before, according to data released on Sunday by the country's Public Health Agency.

To date, has recorded 3,605,181 infections, the sixth-highest tally in the world.

The number of French people who have died from the virus rose by 160 to 84,306, compared to a single-day increase of 183 reported on Saturday.

In the Mediterranean city of Nice, the virus was circulating faster due to the spread of the variant that was first identified in Britain. The city's incidence rate is at 740 cases per week per 100,000 residents, the highest in the country.

"We need strong measures that go beyond the nationwide 6 p.m. curfew, either tighter curfew, or partial and time-specific confinement. A lockdown at the weekend would make sense," Mayor Christian Estrosi told info radio early Sunday.

As of Feb. 19, France had offered the first dose of vaccine to 2,535,436 people, while 1,132,918 have completed the two shots.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in some countries with the already-authorized vaccines.

Meanwhile, 251 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide -- 70 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Feb. 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)